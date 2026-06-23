27 social media tips, submitted by you
Plus a dispatch from Cannes, LinkedIn collab posts, three post formats to try this week, and more.
Hello from Cannes! I’ll share all of my takeaways in Thursday’s send, but I can report that the word “authenticity” is still being overused, some marketers are blindly obsessed with AI, and, despite it all, this trip is making me even more bullish on the work we are all doing in organic social media. I’ll elaborate more in the next newsletter.
Here’s what I’ve got today:
Social marketers share the best piece of social media advice they’ve ever received
Three post formats to try this week
Why I think Instagram’s next big update is being tested on Threads right now
Brands are using Reddit to manipulate AI search
LinkedIn collab posts are coming
I asked the Guggenheim about this post of them putting Jordyn Woods’ lucky bag in the museum
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