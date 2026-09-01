Hello! A quick note that I’ll be taking the long weekend off. Newsletters will resume again on September 10th. The full archive of Link in Bio posts can be found here.

Today I am sharing the much-anticipated annual list of social media hot takes. Past versions have inspired comments like “I felt like I was clapping while reading this” and “I would buy a poster with these printed on it”. It’s the collective scream we all need.

In addition to lots of my own takes, I’ve also included the opinions of a few friends of the newsletter. Contributors include Zach Schiffman, Dejaih Smith, Grace Tully, Rohan Kumar, Bari Tippett, Mitch Goldstein, Nick Gallo, Kendall Dickieson, Sara Alfageeh, Kevin Farzad, Andrew Downing, Cayla DeRegis, Naleen Camara, Sarah Whittle, and more. All of the takes have been anonymized. There are also illustrations from the very talented Jordan Awan sprinkled throughout.

Finally, don’t take these too seriously. They are all in good fun! I promise.