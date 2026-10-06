Every quarter I round up the biggest trends across brand social. This isn’t your usual graphs and stats report. Think of this like the scribbled notepad version of the trends you’ll eventually end up seeing in headlines six months from now. It’s like getting early access.

The Brand Social Trend Report: Q3 2026 covers topics like:

Dark organic social media

The carousel format that’s breaking through

Surface area campaigns

“Black Mirror is a documentary”

Brand generosity

The KPI of the moment

This report also features sharp insights from people who work at places like YouTube, IKEA, Planned Parenthood, New York Magazine, Jeopardy, Columbia Sportswear, TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, Opal, David Zwirner, Minnesota Orchestra, Breaking and Entering Media, and more.

Thank you to paid subscribers for supporting the newsletter and making reports like this possible! If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your free subscription, this is a good one to do it for. Plus, you’ll get access to the Link in Bio Discord, which has been described as “an essential place to be for anyone managing social media.”