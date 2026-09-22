Good morning! I’ve been consulting with the Google Brand Studio team and last week we co-hosted a very fun dinner together. It was a meeting of creative minds from places like the NFL, Merit, David Zwirner, HBO, Good World Creative, Airbnb, CAA, and more. Writing a newsletter can be a very lonely job, so being in a room filled with so many brilliant marketing leaders was the best. The next one will be in San Francisco. If there’s someone you think should be there, shoot me a note.
Here’s what’s inside today’s newsletter:
Why NowThis gives themselves eight episodes to pilot a social series
How an NYC diner got 20M views in six months
Five post formats to try this week
The quote I can’t stop thinking about from Topicals’ marketing playbook webinar
A resource with over 100K public domain video clips