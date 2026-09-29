Good morning. On Saturday I ate pancakes and went straight to the 10 a.m. west coast premiere of Alex Gibney’s new documentary Musk. Its runtime is 3 hours and 55 minutes. While there aren’t too many new revelations inside, the way interviews are pieced together makes for a very entertaining watch. I recommend seeing it in theaters for the collective groans, laughs, and even a few yells.

Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter: