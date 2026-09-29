Good morning. On Saturday I ate pancakes and went straight to the 10 a.m. west coast premiere of Alex Gibney’s new documentary Musk. Its runtime is 3 hours and 55 minutes. While there aren’t too many new revelations inside, the way interviews are pieced together makes for a very entertaining watch. I recommend seeing it in theaters for the collective groans, laughs, and even a few yells.
Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter:
Why I’m worried for the future of social media
An interview with the duo behind Blind Spot
How to use social media for advocacy work
Four post formats to try this week
I talked to Ramp about their Broadway musical
The beverage brand launching an ad agency?