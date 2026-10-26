Good morning. A rare Monday newsletter!

Today Instagram announced new tests that will impact brands. The biggest being long-form horizontal videos called Features. They all ladder up to a new entertainment ecosystem within the platform. Instagram wants to be a place where you watch a 90 second video and a 90 minute video—maybe even on your TV.

I’ll do my best to break down each test below, but Instagram’s Head of Product Tessa Lyons will be giving us all of the details on Wednesday’s call. I have lots of questions too. Like how will their recommendation algorithm work with longer videos? Are we going to see Live videos show up in the Reels tab? How can brands better entertain their audiences right now? Join us October 28th at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET by submitting your RSVP here.

Join Link in Bio's call with Instagram

Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter: