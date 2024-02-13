The Link in Bio Discord community has been described as “an essential place to be for anyone managing social media” and is one of my personal favorite parts of a paid Link in Bio subscription. It’s basically an always-on chat with some of the smartest people who work in this industry.

I could go on and on, but instead I asked a few people who are in it to share what makes it so valuable. Here is what they said:

“The Link In Bio Discord has easily become one of the best tools to have in my arsenal working on social each and every day. It's so rare to find such a connected community that just GETS it and will answer any and all questions at any hour of the day.”

“As a team of one, I find it so useful to have a community of social media professionals on Discord to dissect and analyze all things digital. Hearing from folks in different industries helps me escape my feed echo chamber and be more innovative in approaching my own work. There's a great sense of camaraderie and willingness to offer feedback, recommendations, or connections.”

“The Link in Bio Discord has been an absolutely invaluable part of my growth as a social media professional. It’s allowed me to meet so many fascinating and talented folks in an industry that can often feel like living on an island, and helped me contextualize a lot of the mysteries of social.”

“Definitely an essential place to be for anyone managing social media. As close as you can get to the pulse—and one of the best places to get insights from others in the industry.”

“I work at a nonprofit and the Link in Bio Discord channel is invaluable to me. It's like I have a whole team I can shoot questions to and brainstorm with. I appreciate that it is all people who do similar things to me professionally that I can network with as well.”

With a paid subscription you’ll also get access to the entire archive of subscriber-only posts like this one with my favorite content calendar template or this one with my most recent trend report.

And, finally, if none of this is interesting to you and you’re enjoying a free subscription—I love that too! I’m so grateful for your support, whether it be through telling a friend or sharing on social. Thank you thank you thank you.