Good morning. If you’re reading this in the US, go vote!

Today I am sharing the much-requested recording of my call with Tessa Lyons, VP of Product at Instagram. I asked her about the algorithmic benefits of a series (“it’s like a goldmine”), what type of longer content is already working on the platform, and more. One person described it as an “engaging, thoughtful, no-bullshit conversation.” Dream feedback. I hope you’ll give it a listen.

Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter:

The full recording of my call with Instagram

Why brands should think of Features as “longer” video, not “long-form” video

Three post formats to try this week

How to use context as a video hook

Plus the iPhone camera app everyone is downloading, the NHL team betting on social shows, and an invite to the Link in Bio Discord.