The brand Bobbie’s most-liked post ever is actually…a repost. Angela Hanks, who oversees social at the baby formula brand, noticed an older post had performed well, but wondered if a few creative changes might give it an extra boost. She tweaked it and reshared it. The result? It reached 1.3M people and garnered 93K likes.

It’s one of many examples I’ve heard from brands that are finding success by strategically reposting content. Or remixing content, as I like to call it. It’s not about inundating your audience with the same post over and over again. (Remember, the algorithm prefers original content.) It’s about learning from your hits, making strategic edits, and not being afraid to give good ideas another shot at success.

While I’ve touched on this tactic over the years, I’ve never put together a formal guide. Today’s newsletter attempts to do that. You’ll find:

Why you need to keep a “content cheat sheet”

The three types of remixes to try

Examples from Morning Brew, Stanford, Fishwife, and more

The video length I’d be recutting right now

Balancing what’s proven with what’s new

Plus the social media report I am reading, original scores for short-form videos, a conversation with 4DX’s social specialist about Wicker, and more.