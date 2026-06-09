Hi! I got new headshots. Which one says my daily average screen time is eight hours but I swear it makes me better at my job?

This weekend I went to the Los Angeles premiere of Keep The Meter Running. Kareem Rahma and Adam Faze took the premise of their immensely popular Instagram Reels show and turned it into 20-minute YouTube episodes built to watch on a television. Or, in our case, a packed theater. The show is excellent. In a time where every media company is trying to package videos into the quick bites, Keep The Meter Running is a feast.

I asked Adam about why they are investing in long-form video. He told me, “For Keep The Meter Running, the story we wanted to tell was simply not possible as a short form show. There’s a limit to the depth of a minute and a half long video. We didn’t want to stay at the surface.” He went on to say, “I’ve never before experienced this level of pride for anything I’ve ever worked on in the short form world. And part of that is because in the short form world, your only form of validation is virality. There are videos I’ve made over the years that I loved but posted to 10K views and suddenly I felt like an immense failure. I was proud to have my name on this season of Keep The Meter Running before we ever pressed publish.”

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