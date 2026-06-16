Good morning! This weekend I went down a spiral of watching old OK Go music videos. Very millennial of me, I know. But can you believe the impressive treadmill choreography in Here It Goes Again is 17 years old? It feels like it could have come out today.

The magic is in the tension of putting overwhelming amounts of effort into what are ultimately low stakes ideas. I learned that they hired NASA engineers to help make a Rube Goldberg machine and created the first video to be shot entirely in zero gravity. In an interview, the lead singer Damian Kulash said, “Really ambitious projects all boil down to the same human urge — that speculative, audacious ball of wonder and curiosity that makes us want to go find the edge of what’s possible.” In a time where we’re being sold a future where AI makes everything is possible, I think people are craving content that pushes up against that. Posts that make you comment “AI could never”.

Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter: