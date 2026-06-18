Link in Bio

Link in Bio

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana Heald's avatar
Diana Heald
3m

I just want to add here that it's okay to not feel good about working in social media right now! It means your moral compass hasn't been deadened despite Silicon Valley's aggressive attempts to do so. Yes, you're complicit if you work in it--but that also means you have agency. The work is figuring out what you're going to do about it!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Karten · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture