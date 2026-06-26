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Miss mami's avatar
Miss mami
6h

the basement vs beach distinction is so good!! watching from afar, it felt like "human" and "made without AI" were quietly becoming marketing claims themselves this year. But the work that actually broke through (the kitkat) wasn't about saying human, it was about earning distribution for free. It kinda made me think the real through line isn't human vs AI, it's earned vs paid attention... did it feel that way in the room?

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1 reply by Rachel Karten
Alicia Gilbert's avatar
Alicia Gilbert
10h

Big fan of Erin on Demand! Also, loveee this recap. Thanks!

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