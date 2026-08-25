Good morning! I’ll be a guest at the Odd Lots live show on September 17th in Los Angeles. The Bloomberg podcast, hosted by Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway, covers the the newest market crazes. We’ll be talking about how AI has changed social media, the creator economy, and more. You can buy tickets here.

In today’s newsletter, I’ll walk you through the content strategy framework I use. As social media platforms have shifted into entertainment platforms, brands have really struggled to get audiences to listen to core brand messaging. I’ve repeated it a million times in this newsletter, but people don’t have short attention spans, they have short consideration spans. It’s a line first heard from Cameron Gidari, VP of Social Media & Innovation at Major League Baseball. In this landscape of discovery-based algorithms, how you package up an idea is everything. Below I explain:

The Peanut Butter Method for content packaging

A helpful visual to share with your team

8 examples from brands

Plus details on campaign writers’ rooms, three post formats to try this week, inside Figma’s new social show, and more.