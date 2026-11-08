Over the past few years, Link in Bio has conducted comprehensive social media salary surveys. Each time we’ve received thousands of responses that paint a clear picture of how much social media professionals are making. The data has helped marketers negotiate raises and advocate for more headcount. It’s one of the newsletter projects I am most proud of.

The 2026 Social Media Salary Survey is now live. Please take 10 minutes to fill it out. It’s important for us to conduct this survey annually to not only get an updated view on how those working in social media are being compensated, but also to understand how the data is trending. The more survey responses we get, the more helpful the final report will be. Again, it should only take around 10 minutes and is completely anonymous.

Fill out the 2026 salary survey

Salary transparency gives everyone a leg up. Knowing how much others doing similar work are being paid empowers people to ask for fair compensation for their work. Being open about how much money we’re all making helps to close the wage gap amongst gender, race, and other biases.

After this survey is conducted, we'll be publishing a newsletter with lots of raw data, interesting findings, and charts breaking it all down. Thank you so much for taking the time!

Take the survey

I’ve brought back Mitch Goldstein to help me design and run this survey. He’s worked in social media for over a decade, spending time in newsrooms and ad agencies, and is also skilled at research and data. I am excited to be working with him on this.