Good morning! I get asked a lot about the process for writing Link in Bio. One of the most important things I do is email myself ideas. I know there are probably better ways to capture my brain, but when it’s 9:34 pm on a Tuesday, sometimes you just need to put the thought somewhere.

I’m usually in the middle of something when I email myself, so the note reads like a cryptic clue for someone to decode later. That person is me, and it takes more time than I’d like to admit to put together what the hell I was trying to say. A recent one is just the word “Emeril”. At 10:42 pm on a Friday I sent “Where is the FTC?”. “Scree time on SC account” took me a while to figure out, but then I remembered I want to talk to the duo behind the account ScreenTime, who used to run the Talking Talk Tuah podcast.

Below is an email I sent myself when I saw Hannah Berner’s smile was going viral after a masseter botox mishap. I thought maybe a makeup brand could sponsor her.

I never ended up including it in the newsletter, but I am glad to see that CeraVe made the move. This weekend, she posted a smile update sponsored by the brand’s healing lip balm ointment. It has almost 3M views across platforms. This video complimenting the ad has 400K views.

Some of my best newsletter ideas come when I finally stop thinking about the newsletter. This is my imperfect process at capturing them. Now if only I could remember what I meant when I sent the two words “running list” to myself…

Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter: