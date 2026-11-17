Happy GTA VI week to all who celebrate. The video game has long been a popular format for brands to riff on. Like when the Brewers got 2M views on a spring training short shot like open-world gameplay or how Jacquemus announced their Los Angeles store with a clip set to the iconic music. I’m sure we’ll see more nods roll out this week.

Before we dive in, a quick reminder to please fill out the 2026 Social Media Salary Survey. It should only take about five minutes.

Today’s newsletter is a buffet of social media delights. Here’s what’s inside:

How Tory Burch is reaching a younger audience through a secondary account

The company that does rapid-response music licensing for brands on social

Why one marketing agency made a social show

Five post formats to try this week

Plus projector cakes, the narrative role with a $570K salary cap, and more.

There’s also a link to join the Link in Bio Discord, which one member says is “as close as you can get to the pulse” and “one of the best places to get insights from others in the industry”.