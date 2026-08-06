Link in Bio

Link in Bio

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emily's avatar
Emily
4dEdited

This is such a great interview; I actually grew up watching Anthony's content, so it's interesting to hear his voice through the lens of a peer in the comms world. Thanks for covering this!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rachel Karten
Tucker Legerski's avatar
Tucker Legerski
11h

I love the big takeaways in this. It makes me want to experiment more. Maybe try launching something while I fight through unemployment and build something I can point to. Don’t know. Thanks for this interview!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Karten · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture