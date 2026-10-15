When I worked at Condé Nast, we’d have regular meetings with Instagram reps about platform changes. I have no doubt that this direct access helped make me a better social manager. A big goal of mine for this newsletter has been to replicate that experience for readers. It’s why, over the past few years, I’ve set up calls with the platform that thousands of you have joined. I’m particularly excited about this next one.

On October 28th, I’ll be hosting a call with Tessa Lyons, VP of Product at Instagram, about the future of entertainment on the platform. It’s a topic I’ve been following closely—from serialized content to horizontal videos. Tessa will give us a first look at new features, discuss algorithm mechanics, and share tactical advice for posting right now. Plus, she’ll be answering questions from you!