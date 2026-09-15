Good morning! I’ve been blown away by the response to the Link in Bio Job Fair. There are over 200 comments. Marketers at companies like Ramp, Human Rights First, and Assouline are posting open roles. People who have worked at places like Disney, Microsoft, PAPER Magazine, and King Arthur Baking are in there looking for their next opportunity. Plus, there is lots of amazing advice for job seekers from social leads at the Guggenheim, adidas, and Shopify. It’s not too late to join in!

During a recent event with The Publish Press, I spoke about the role creative strength is playing in influencer marketing right now. When I’m working with brands on influencer campaigns, I’ll weigh the relationship the creator has with their followers just as much as the creative effort they put into their sponsored posts. Because in today’s algorithm, a creator isn’t guaranteed to reach their audience on any given post. The content has to earn attention. Even if they have 1M followers.

That’s why I was so intrigued by Ken Eurich’s recent sponsored post for Columbia Sportswear. The original brief was for her to go on a scavenger hunt for a fax machine, shoot on iPhone, the usual. Instead, she hired a production company to make what is essentially a short film. It’s part of a larger theme I’ve seen bubbling up in the creator world. I talked to the director of the video as well as Columbia Sportswear’s social and influencer lead all about it.

Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter: