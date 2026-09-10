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Rachel Karten's avatar
Rachel Karten
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My best advice (and something I wish I did earlier in my career!) is to create a social media portfolio. Some of my favorite projects are now hours-long scrolls back. I am always impressed when a candidate has a site where I can not only look at their work but also their thinking. I love Alex Hao's here: https://alexhaobao.com/. Don't be like me! Start compiling your work in a doc! You can always turn it into a site later on.

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gabi
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Hi! I’m gabi, and I currently work as the Social Media Manager at the Guggenheim. 🤳✨🌀I’m also a filmmaker! 🎥

Something that really helped me when I was navigating the job market for social media roles was realizing just how many different industries you can actually work in. When I first started, I thought social was mostly an option in the tech space, but there are now so many opportunities to create content for just about any niche. That’s actually how I found my way into the museum space! 🖼️

Look at what genuinely interests you, whether that’s the arts, gaming, fashion, sports, or even something super niche or random. There’s probably a brand or organization out there looking for someone who understands how to tell stories within that space. And once you figure out where your interests intersect with your skills, it becomes much easier to talk about what makes you valuable as a social media professional.

That’s also something I’d keep in mind when interviewing. Share more about yourself and what you bring to the table beyond your technical skills. With the current landscape, brands are looking for the people behind the screen and the perspectives they would bring to the team. It shows that you strike a balance between being online & offline, which often brings the best ideas.

A good social media manager knows how to create content and post, but we all know that’s never the full extent of the job. The real magic happens when you can create strategic content that makes people want to stop, engage, and ultimately explore more of what you do. Then you use that data to create more content that works. It’s also always going to be an experiment. There’s going to be content that doesn’t “perform” well, and that’s ok! How can you still use that data to inform, that’s the real learning moment ✨

Connect with me on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielaperalta21?utm_source=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=member_ios

Connect with me on IG: https://www.instagram.com/itsgabip?stkn=emZpZjVpODdueHF0&utm_source=qr

& of course, professionally @guggenheim ✨🌀

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