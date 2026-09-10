There’s nothing that brings me more joy than hearing that someone found a job through the Link in Bio community. It’s happening across so many surfaces now. There’s the Link in Bio Job Board. The official Discord channel. LinkedIn DMs. My email inbox.

I wanted to bring all of that energy to one space, for one day. It’s called the Link in Bio Job Fair. The goal is for social media job seekers and job hirers to meet in the comment section of this post. It’s inspired by a similar initiative writer Anne Helen Petersen hosted for her newsletter Culture Study.

Below are more details on how to participate or you can head straight to the comment section here.

If you’re looking for a social media job, comment what your ideal role looks like.

You can include past experience, the industries you’re open to, and what skills you’d consider your strengths. Don’t feel like you need to list off your entire resume, just share the kind of work you’d be excited to dig into. Include a link to your portfolio if you have one.

If you’re hiring for a social media job, comment information about the role.

Describe the job in your own words, share the types of qualities the candidate should have, and include a link to the live job posting. If you’re open to it, let people know they can reach out or reply to your comment to let you know they applied.

If you’re not looking for a social media job, comment your best advice.

Talk about something tactical that worked the last time you were job hunting or share tips you’ve learned from your own career path.

Make it easy to get in touch.

If you’re open to being contacted outside of the comment section, make that clear in your post. There are a few options for how people can get in touch. Be sure to share which method is your preference.

People can message you via Substack DMs

You can share your direct email address in the comments

Link to your LinkedIn so people can connect there

Finally, be kind!

Looking for a job is a frustrating, grueling, and tedious process. It’s always been that way, but it feels especially true today. Scam recruiting emails. AI resume screening. Hiring tests that feel more like consulting projects. The goal is for the Link in Bio Job Fair to be one of the few bright spots. See you in the comment section?

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