There’s nothing that brings me more joy than hearing that someone found a job through the Link in Bio community. It’s happening across so many surfaces now. There’s the Link in Bio Job Board. The official Discord channel. LinkedIn DMs. My email inbox.
I wanted to bring all of that energy to one space, for one day. It’s called the Link in Bio Job Fair. The goal is for social media job seekers and job hirers to meet in the comment section of this post. It’s inspired by a similar initiative writer Anne Helen Petersen hosted for her newsletter Culture Study.
Below are more details on how to participate or you can head straight to the comment section here.
If you’re looking for a social media job, comment what your ideal role looks like.
You can include past experience, the industries you’re open to, and what skills you’d consider your strengths. Don’t feel like you need to list off your entire resume, just share the kind of work you’d be excited to dig into. Include a link to your portfolio if you have one.
If you’re hiring for a social media job, comment information about the role.
Describe the job in your own words, share the types of qualities the candidate should have, and include a link to the live job posting. If you’re open to it, let people know they can reach out or reply to your comment to let you know they applied.
If you’re not looking for a social media job, comment your best advice.
Talk about something tactical that worked the last time you were job hunting or share tips you’ve learned from your own career path.
Make it easy to get in touch.
If you’re open to being contacted outside of the comment section, make that clear in your post. There are a few options for how people can get in touch. Be sure to share which method is your preference.
People can message you via Substack DMs
You can share your direct email address in the comments
Link to your LinkedIn so people can connect there
Finally, be kind!
Looking for a job is a frustrating, grueling, and tedious process. It’s always been that way, but it feels especially true today. Scam recruiting emails. AI resume screening. Hiring tests that feel more like consulting projects. The goal is for the Link in Bio Job Fair to be one of the few bright spots. See you in the comment section?
My best advice (and something I wish I did earlier in my career!) is to create a social media portfolio. Some of my favorite projects are now hours-long scrolls back. I am always impressed when a candidate has a site where I can not only look at their work but also their thinking. I love Alex Hao's here: https://alexhaobao.com/. Don't be like me! Start compiling your work in a doc! You can always turn it into a site later on.
Hi! I’m gabi, and I currently work as the Social Media Manager at the Guggenheim. 🤳✨🌀I’m also a filmmaker! 🎥
Something that really helped me when I was navigating the job market for social media roles was realizing just how many different industries you can actually work in. When I first started, I thought social was mostly an option in the tech space, but there are now so many opportunities to create content for just about any niche. That’s actually how I found my way into the museum space! 🖼️
Look at what genuinely interests you, whether that’s the arts, gaming, fashion, sports, or even something super niche or random. There’s probably a brand or organization out there looking for someone who understands how to tell stories within that space. And once you figure out where your interests intersect with your skills, it becomes much easier to talk about what makes you valuable as a social media professional.
That’s also something I’d keep in mind when interviewing. Share more about yourself and what you bring to the table beyond your technical skills. With the current landscape, brands are looking for the people behind the screen and the perspectives they would bring to the team. It shows that you strike a balance between being online & offline, which often brings the best ideas.
A good social media manager knows how to create content and post, but we all know that’s never the full extent of the job. The real magic happens when you can create strategic content that makes people want to stop, engage, and ultimately explore more of what you do. Then you use that data to create more content that works. It’s also always going to be an experiment. There’s going to be content that doesn’t “perform” well, and that’s ok! How can you still use that data to inform, that’s the real learning moment ✨
Connect with me on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielaperalta21?utm_source=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=member_ios
Connect with me on IG: https://www.instagram.com/itsgabip?stkn=emZpZjVpODdueHF0&utm_source=qr
& of course, professionally @guggenheim ✨🌀