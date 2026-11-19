Good morning. Yesterday, Cambridge Dictionary announced that the 2026 word of the year is “human.” There isn’t a dictionary for marketing, but if there was, I’d imagine the word of the year might be “world-building”. We’ve seen articles declare it the next marketing era and thought leaders use it to describe the latest brand campaign. Unfortunately, like “authenticity” before it, overuse slowly erodes meaning. When everything is a world, nothing is a world. It’s just a word. It loses its center of gravity.

Just as I was starting to tune out every headline with “world” in it, I came across an interview with Melanie Bender. She’s the founder and CEO of fragrance brand Lore and has worked at places like Rhode, Versed and Merit. In that interview, she spoke about how she builds brands “world-first”, articulating the process not in vibes, but in values.

Melanie has spent this year building a compelling universe for Lore on social media, where each product gets its own distinct world. (Their handle is aptly named @loreworld.) The campaign rollout for their Lil softie scent—which featured 90s cartoons, a popsicle collaboration with Happier Grocery, and more—is filled with comments like “Your mind” and “Oh y’all have a VISIONNNN”. The hero film happens to be one of my favorite campaign videos from this year. All of this made me wonder if Melanie might be able to bring us all back down to Earth on what “world-building” actually means.

Below you’ll find my full interview with Melanie, where we talk about selling an “invisible” product, how to use references responsibly, and why she doesn’t think much about the current state of marketing. But first, an invite to a webinar I’m hosting!

Sponsored by Dash Social

I’ve partnered with Dash Social to host a webinar about how to build a social media strategy for 2027. One that understands that follower count has become a vanity metric, reach is decided by non-followers, and surface area is everything. We’ll talk through the tactics that matter today, ways to formalize it all in a deck, and how to sell the strategy to leadership.

And if all this makes your head spin...same! That’s why this session will be both a collective scream and deep breath. We’ll be working it out in real time and would love to have you there.

RSVP here

Melanie Bender , founder and CEO of fragrance brand Lore .

Rachel Karten: Can you describe your marketing philosophy in just 2-3 sentences?

Melanie Bender: I just want to do cool shit that I love and I want that to be enough. But I need a second sentence.

Rachel: How involved are you in Lore’s social media strategy?

Melanie: It’s where I spend time the most. A brand book you set once—usually outsourced, usually made in a long and controlled process, usually following some template. But a brand’s social is living and breathing, something you express again and again. It requires both freestanding vision in a medium with few rules or constraints, plus a philosophy on how the brand connects and interacts with the world. That makes it the truest version of what a brand actually is.

Rachel: You’ve previously said you like to build brands “world-first”. You’re very good at it! Unfortunately I think some marketers have overused the term “world-building” and dulled its meaning. Can you re-center us on what it actually means to build brands world-first?

Melanie: A brand that’s world-first conceives and expresses its own unique vision for the world. I like to start with articulating the set of beliefs that the brand world holds true. For LORE, those are things like “Reality is not fixed”, “Luxury is an emotion” and “We’re all invisibly connected.” Those beliefs then drive what the world looks and feels like–its colors and textures, its references and rules, sometimes its own histories and laws of physics. It’s creating a parallel reality, where parts of the one you know can be carried through while other parts are completely new, like in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Also in the LORE world everyone has hotdog fingers.

Rachel: Many social teams are tasked with selling a product that is, in some ways, invisible. Maybe it’s a fragrance or maybe it’s a software. How do you make people feel something they can’t see or touch or smell through a phone?

Melanie: A picture is worth a thousand words but a feeling is worth a million. Really think about, what do people use your product to feel? Actually write it down for each product you have, talk about it with your team, put it into your briefs in big bold letters. Because that’s what you’re selling. Like with Lil softie it’s deliciously cocooned, and with Disfruta it’s being the coolest person in the room. It sounds simple but 98% of marketers don’t do it.

Rachel: When I scroll Lore’s Instagram, it feels like there’s almost a broader Lore universe, and each product (like Lil softie and Sublimity) gets its own world within it. Does that feel accurate? How do you think about the entire ecosystem?

Melanie: Totally–we’re less of a brand, more of a house of brands. Lil softie wraps you in a yummy lil cocoon like Saturday morning cartoons. Sublimity is fresh, sensual and magnetic like you on the beach in Hawai’i. Disfruta is a little dangerous. They’re each grounded in a feeling. I kind of closed my eyes and started visioning what that meant for how they express themselves, and found for each it was quite different. With their own mood and vibe, came their own colors and sounds and places and culture. They became scents that take you somewhere, and LORE a wardrobe of feeling. It happened more intuitively than prescriptively, which was super cool.

Rachel: When I think about the benefit of building a world for a product, it’s that it provides consumers many different ways in. Can you walk me through the process for building the Lil softie world? For example, I loved how the cartoons in the hero campaign film were then built out as separate cartoon posts.

Melanie: The fragrance and world drive each other, which then drive everything else. Lil softie started as the feeling of a yummy little cocoon, where reality softens into something almost like a dream. I expressed that first through words, swipe imagery and scent notes, developing the scent and world in tandem. Those then became the jumping off point for launch campaign planning with our team.

I loved the idea of creating our own cartoon series, which we did with animator Leah Putnam, immersing the campaign in Lil softie’s unique world and conveying the deliciously cozy nostalgia of the scent. It was also creatively ambitious and out of left field for a fragrance brand, which is the stuff that excites me most.

Rachel: What mistakes do you see brands make when attempting to build out their own worlds?

Melanie: It’s much more than a photography style and tone of voice. The strongest brand worlds begin with foundational vision and values, which then shape everything. They drive your design language, your approach to community engagement, even the signature block in employee emails.

Like LORE’s value of “Reality is not fixed” is expressed through our bottle—hard glass shaped to suggest a state of flow and change—and in our cap, which reflects a slightly bent version of the world back at you. Brand worlds also need to move at the pace of culture, to live and evolve as the people in it do. Some brands I find do this exceptionally well—erl, Jacquemus and Starface.

Rachel: I find that a lot of brands copy-paste references in a way that is quite blatant and borderline illegal. What’s your creative relationship with references and how do you use them responsibly?

Melanie: It’s easy to get attached to an idea or reference that seems to perfectly capture something. But brand is in making it your own. Part of our creative process is talking about what we love about each reference, and how we want to approach it through a unique LORE lens. We get to make it our own!! How cool and joyful is that. If there’s nothing you’d change about it, then consider licensing the original to support the people who made it. We’ve done that a few times.

Rachel: Do you use AI in your process at all?

Melanie: We made the decision to limit the use of AI in our creative. We don’t generate images or videos with AI, but we do use AI-enabled tools to edit images and videos we’ve shot. That distinction is imperfect but important—because we’re a brand centered in craft, in reality and in humanity. We could create a lot more for less with AI. But we find beauty in the constraints of the physical world and creativity in pressing up against them. Making shit is just cool. It won’t be the right position for every brand, but every brand should have a position.

Rachel: Have any social media tactics been particularly helpful for sales? I know you’ve previously mentioned a seeding program.

Melanie: It’s less about any one social media tactic, and more about how they play together to create a moment where people can’t not talk about and desire your product. Owned content, organic seeding, community activation and paid partnerships with the right voices all flow into that at LORE.

Rachel: When you think about the current state of marketing, is there anything that keeps you up at night?

Melanie: I don’t think about it much at all. In past roles I’ve wrapped myself in “trend” and “future state”, creating “efficiency” and “optimization”, wanting to become “biggest” or “fastest”. Those mean something only until the landscape changes—and it always is. As a Founder, it’s meant expanding from a “what” focus to a “why” focus. My sole interest is creating something of true value, true beauty and true meaning, independent of time and trend. To do that, my sole goal is to make each LORE thing we do the greatest it can possibly be. IMO it’s the most ambitious goal of all. I will only ever live one life. In it I will only ever found one brand. So moonshots are the only ones worth taking.

Rachel: What’s your favorite Lore scent?

Melanie: Always the one I’m working on next. I create from a place of obsession.

What I’m scrolling

You can finally edit Instagram Stories. The app will allow 15 minutes from posting to change text, music, stickers, and drawings.

Rockstar Games has gained 1.2M followers in the last 30 days, according to Social Blade.

Hearst is going all in on social shows. Adweek reported that Hearst Magazines launched Hearst Creator Studios, “a division that pairs hand-selected creators with its editorial brands and advertisers to produce original series, branded campaigns, and other content.” It feels like an effort to keep up with People Inc.’s successful slate of shows, including InStyle’s The Intern.

Substack is hiring a Head of Social. The salary range is $180K-$240K. You can check out more social media roles on the Link in Bio Job Board.

I posted that Threads might be the platform with the most brand-friendly audience. Someone earnestly responded “They dont scream at us to buy their products. They just hang out and chill. It’s fun ✌🏼” It really is a different world on there. One where regular people joke with Ocean Spray, have a “threads crush” on Mapquest, and call Calm “Clam”. Speaking of, Calm tried to explain it to me in the replies.

McDonald’s hired creator and filmmaker Patrick Tomasso to shoot the BTS of their Home Alone campaign. His post about it has over 3K likes. I recently wrote about how every single creative decision should work downstream from the sub-stories that will travel furthest online. Hiring a creator who’s deeply embedded in the film world is a smart choice.

This Topicals campaign with Destin Conrad is very good. Another brand that I’d say is very good at building worlds!

Emma Chamberlain is launching a docuseries about New York line culture on YouTube. According to The Hollywood Reporter the show is being produced in partnership with Amplify Pictures, “underscoring how content on YouTube is professionalizing and becoming more ambitious.”

Macy Gilliam spent the night at Corgi Cafe so you don’t have to. The video is sponsored by Air.

Instagram will start flagging copycat videos to creators. “For eligible creators who enroll, content protection is a tool that automatically looks out for visual matches of your original videos, alerts you when we find a match across Instagram and Facebook, and lets you decide what happens next.”

The 2026 Social Media Salary Survey is closing soon! Please fill it out here. It should only take five minutes.

Thanks so much for reading. If you enjoy free interviews like this one, you can upgrade to a paid Link in Bio subscription. You’ll get weekly strategy newsletters and quarterly trend reports, along with access to the Discord community.

I want to note that this newsletter is an educational resource and can likely be expensed through your company. I have even written a handy template for you to use when asking!

If you’re already a paid subscriber, thank you for making Link in Bio possible!