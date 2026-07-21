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Good morning. Some of you might have seen that Link in Bio was recently plagiarized. 360i, the “AI-native, social-first solution” owned by global agency Dentsu, copied multiple paragraphs from Matthew Stasoff’s guest essay in a report. The apparent culprit? AI.
In response to my posts about the similarities, 360i clarified what happened.
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