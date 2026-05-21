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Abby Ho's avatar
Abby Ho
May 28

this is the BEST marketing strategy breakdown I have seen. 1000000%%%% that said - i do think storytelling is still relevant though, just has to be relevant even when experienced in a nonlinear fashion. the term 'on-ramp' is just brilliant and will stay with me!

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1 reply by Rachel Karten
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Kristi
1d

I really like this! I need to come back and read it again - and I will be forwarding on too! I'm curious what the budget was to drive the new Home account from 0 to 15k in 5 days. It looks like they had viral content obviously but was there paid pushed there too?

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