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Moritz Fritzen's avatar
Moritz Fritzen
May 28

Talk to Berghain

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1 reply by Rachel Karten
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Roots Marketing Agency
3d

The hardest sell to clients is 'trust the mystery.' Everyone wants to over-explain the product. The brands that resist that instinct are the ones people actually talk about.

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