Hello! I’m back! I spent the past week up in Santa Barbara visiting the beautiful gardens at Lotusland, making ribs (oven then grill, always), and watching lots of World Cup matches. I wonder how many haircare brands are in Erling Haaland’s inbox right now. Or they can always work with this influencer, who is leaning into being his doppelgänger.

Today’s newsletter zooms in on carousels. According to the this year’s Very Online Survey, the format is the type of post performing best for your brand right now. (Yes, even more than short-form video.) I was curious to talk to a brand that has really built their online momentum with the format. I don’t think there’s a better example than the clothing company Nude Project. In 2026 alone, their carousels have garnered over 1M likes, averaging around 25,000 likes per carousel.

I am so excited to share my conversation with the Nude Project’s co-founder and creative director Bruno Casanovas about how the brand thinks about the “rhythm” of a carousel and uses the swipe to “build a more intentional narrative.” If you liked my newsletter about creating a carousel strategy, then I think you’ll really enjoy this interview.

Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter