Your carousels need hooks too
Nude Project on their carousel strategy, the new TikTok feature I am excited about, three post formats to try this week, and more.
Hello! I’m back! I spent the past week up in Santa Barbara visiting the beautiful gardens at Lotusland, making ribs (oven then grill, always), and watching lots of World Cup matches. I wonder how many haircare brands are in Erling Haaland’s inbox right now. Or they can always work with this influencer, who is leaning into being his doppelgänger.
Today’s newsletter zooms in on carousels. According to the this year’s Very Online Survey, the format is the type of post performing best for your brand right now. (Yes, even more than short-form video.) I was curious to talk to a brand that has really built their online momentum with the format. I don’t think there’s a better example than the clothing company Nude Project. In 2026 alone, their carousels have garnered over 1M likes, averaging around 25,000 likes per carousel.
I am so excited to share my conversation with the Nude Project’s co-founder and creative director Bruno Casanovas about how the brand thinks about the “rhythm” of a carousel and uses the swipe to “build a more intentional narrative.” If you liked my newsletter about creating a carousel strategy, then I think you’ll really enjoy this interview.
Here’s what’s in today’s newsletter
How Nude Project creates engaging carousels
Six types of carousel hooks
The new TikTok feature I am excited about
The Minionese singing competition and the role of spectacle in social
Broadcast Channel takeovers
Three post formats to try this week
How to join the Link in Bio Discord
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.