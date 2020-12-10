I’m Rachel Karten, a social media consultant based in Los Angeles. I have worked in social media for over ten years and previously led the social media team at Bon Appétit and Epicurious. During my four years at Bon Appétit, the social team won a social Webby Award and a prestigious National Magazine Award for best social. Since leaving in 2020, I have consulted on social media strategies for brands like CAVA, Google, and more.

Link in Bio is one of the top business newsletters on Substack and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Grub Street, Slate, CNBC, and more.

A very serious photo of me!

WHAT IS LINK IN BIO?

Thoughtful interviews with the social managers behind your favorite brands and insightful breakdowns of strategies. It’s an essential tool for anyone interested in social media and the internet.

WHAT DO YOU WRITE ABOUT?

Link in Bio is anchored by free weekly interviews with the people who actually press post. We’ve heard from author Seth Godin, Nicolle Lopez who wrote that Amtrak “trains” tweet, and Moh Kloub who creates shareable content over at ESPN.

In addition to these interviews, paying subscribers get a weekly strategy send—a jam-packed newsletter with ideas on what to post, short essays on trends I’m noticing, and lots of tips for navigating this world of brand social. Here’s an example of what a strategy post looks like.

I also send quarterly trend reports to paid subscribers. They are like getting early access to what you’ll end up seeing on your feed in six months. You can find an example of one here.

Most exciting, all paying subscribers will get an invitation to the Link in Bio Discord! This is a place for social professionals to meet, bounce ideas off one another, chat with newsletter interviewees, get feedback in real time, and more. I’m in there every day—sharing posts I love and answering questions.

PRICING

FREE

Weekly interview



PAYING

$8 per month or $80 per year

Weekly interview

Weekly strategy series

Quarterly trend report

Link in Bio Discord invite



THE C-SUITE

$150 per year

Everything PAYING gets but your company is paying.

YOU CAN EXPENSE THIS NEWSLETTER

I want to note that this newsletter is an educational resource and can likely be expensed through your company. I have even written a handy template for you to use when asking! If you are going to expense this through your company, please consider paying annually.

JOB BOARD

The Link in Bio Job Board has best social media jobs, all in one place. Those looking for roles, can easily search jobs. Those hiring for roles, can post jobs.

WANT TO WORK WITH LINK IN BIO?

Please reach out to rachelkartengroup@caa.com for all partnership inquiries.