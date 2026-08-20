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Sumeet Shah's avatar
Sumeet Shah
10m

OF COURSE the leader behind @actuallyaway is Cayla from NBA R&D!!

I am very, VERY excited about the brand direction she takes Away towards. Everything feels so fresh, genuine, and actually fun without overly trying!

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Harriet Francis's avatar
Harriet Francis
39m

@actuallyaway is genius

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