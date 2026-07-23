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Rachael Baxter
6h

Fantastic article!! Claude helped me discover your page here on substack. I searched "best resources for staying in the know on social media". So happy to be following your content!

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Saba Ahmed's avatar
Saba Ahmed
1d

everything mojo touches turns to gold

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