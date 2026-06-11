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Neil Tennant's avatar
Neil Tennant
1d

Totally agree on the live art! I represent a similar creator (Kevin Zych) and we’ve been doing a good amount of similar brand collabs recently

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Georgia Graham's avatar
Georgia Graham
1d

Great interview and even better Phoebe Philo shoes 👀

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