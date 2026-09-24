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George Cole's avatar
George Cole
2d

This is a superb (dare I say it) vital read for anyone working in social media today

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3 replies by Rachel Karten and others
Artemis Ward's avatar
Artemis Ward
16h

Love the points especially about being agile with your audience. Algorithms reflect their cultural hopes and anxieties in ways that can be hard to predict, so brands need to stop trying to trigger pull predict the new trend but stay true to their core values and create a world an audience will want to dive into

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