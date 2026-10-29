Link in Bio

Link in Bio

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hannah's avatar
hannah
15h

Firefox mention in Link In Bio has been on my vision board!! Thanks for the feature 🫶

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1 reply by Rachel Karten
Jonny Levy Therapy's avatar
Jonny Levy Therapy
12h

I think what happens is everybody tries to go for breadth and depth, and then realizes depth is actually harder to achieve: that consistency, that not selling out, that staying true to who we are, and then bringing content with the limits to who we can reach within that. Once we start to shift in wanting more from staying true to who we are, that's when we lose the engagement. There is a point where too much is overwhelming, and it takes away. I'm always someone who preferred smaller rooms than bigger rooms, anyway.

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