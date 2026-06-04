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Inside the marketing strategy for 'Obsession'
Jason Cassidy, vice chairman of Focus Features, on eventizing the theater experience, letting fans take ownership, and more.
Jun 4
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Rachel Karten
56
2
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How to get started on YouTube
Plus why MERIT launched a Substack, the type of creator more brands should partner with, and more.
Jun 2
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Rachel Karten
55
4
May 2026
Mystery is the best marketing
"Backrooms", meta-narratives, and a very good campaign from Denny's.
May 28
•
Rachel Karten
86
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"We’re posting less but getting more reach"
Checking back in with Little Joy coffee shop, three post formats to try this week, the legality of clipping, and more.
May 26
•
Rachel Karten
63
7
4
Your campaign needs more on-ramps
Social media platforms no longer show posts in chronological order, so why do we still roll out campaigns as if they do?
May 21
•
Rachel Karten
196
10
18
Brands with great social, according to you
The 2026 responses are in. Find out which brand unseated Duolingo with the most mentions...
May 19
•
Rachel Karten
74
5
7
Upend audience expectations
Make content that no one has seen in the context of your industry.
May 14
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Rachel Karten
66
7
6
This non-profit just launched a social show
Plus a 16-account collab post, why a B2B company is hosting a Boy Throb concert, and more.
May 12
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Rachel Karten
40
Inside the Artemis II social media strategy
I talked to Thalia Patrinos, Artemis Digital Lead, about NASA posting 3,270 times in 10 days.
May 7
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Rachel Karten
116
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Something is happening on Facebook
Why social managers are bullish on the platform right now.
May 5
•
Rachel Karten
65
26
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April 2026
How are you feeling?
I want to hear from you.
Apr 30
•
Rachel Karten
32
1
1
Follower count is a misleading metric
Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri says follower count is the metric that misleads creators the most.
Apr 28
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Rachel Karten
79
7
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© 2026 Rachel Karten
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