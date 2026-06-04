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May 2026

Mystery is the best marketing
"Backrooms", meta-narratives, and a very good campaign from Denny's.
  Rachel Karten
"We’re posting less but getting more reach"
Checking back in with Little Joy coffee shop, three post formats to try this week, the legality of clipping, and more.
  Rachel Karten
Your campaign needs more on-ramps
Social media platforms no longer show posts in chronological order, so why do we still roll out campaigns as if they do?
  Rachel Karten
Brands with great social, according to you
The 2026 responses are in. Find out which brand unseated Duolingo with the most mentions...
  Rachel Karten
Upend audience expectations
Make content that no one has seen in the context of your industry.
  Rachel Karten
This non-profit just launched a social show
Plus a 16-account collab post, why a B2B company is hosting a Boy Throb concert, and more.
  Rachel Karten
Inside the Artemis II social media strategy
I talked to Thalia Patrinos, Artemis Digital Lead, about NASA posting 3,270 times in 10 days.
  Rachel Karten
Something is happening on Facebook
Why social managers are bullish on the platform right now.
  Rachel Karten

April 2026

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